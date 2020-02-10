Arijit Singh Splurges A Massive ₹9.1 Crore In Mumbai For THIS Reason? Know Details

Ever since Arijit Singh dipped his toes in the music industry with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, the singer has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with his successful chartbusters. Arijit Singh, who is nine years old in Bollywood, has come a long way in his career, delivering several heartfelt songs.

Apart from making millions of music-lovers groove to peppy numbers, Arijit Singh has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Besides movies, Arijit Singh’s music gigs are quite famous, as the actor often posts pictures on social media from his world tours. Recently, it was reported that Arijit Singh went house-hunting in Mumbai and got himself four houses at a go. Here are the details.

Arijit Singh's purchases four flats in Mumbai at a go?

As reported by a leading news portal, Arijit has bought four flats in Mumbai's Versova area, for a whopping ₹9.1 crores. Reportedly, the flats are on the sixth floor on Savita Co-operative Housing Society, which is located at one of Mumbai's prime areas Seven Bungalows. As per several reports, Arijit Singh purchased the flats for about Rs 9.1 crore.

Arijit Singh, who also made it to the 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, has a reported net worth of ₹71.95 crores. The singer ranks at the 26th position on 2019 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list

Arijit on the professional front

Arijit Singh, who has lent his voice for nearly 16 albums in 2019, had a great start to 2020. The singer has already lent his voice to three albums like Street Dance 3D, Malang and Love Aaj Kal in the first two months of the year. Reportedly, Arijit Singh will also voice the much-awaited film, Rashna: The Ray of Light.

(Promo Image: Arijit Singh Instagram)

