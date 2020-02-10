IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Becomes 1st Team To Bag ₹100 Cr Sponsorship Money In One Season

Mumbai Indians, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team owned by business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, added yet another feather to its glorious history by becoming the first Indian sports franchise to gain ₹100 crores in sponsorship revenue in just one season. The four-time IPL winners have roped in Marriott Bonvoy and Astral Pipes as their two new sponsors while on their way to achieve the new milestone.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Fans' Twitter Trend 'GoEvenThisSeason' Breaks The Internet

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians touches ₹100 crore mark

According to a report published by a leading media publication, a spokesperson from Mumbai Indians has confirmed both the deals and said that the franchise has a 3-year contract with Marriott Bonvoy. The report also has quoted sources who have said that the deal with Marriott Bonvoy is worth ₹30 crore and that the Marriott Bonvoy logo will appear on the right chest of a player’s jersey. The spokesperson also said that Astral Pipes’ logo will occupy space on the non-leading arm of the players. Marriott Bonvoy has been associated with global sporting teams and brands including Manchester United, Formula One, Bayern Munich, NFL and the NBA.

Also Read: IPL 2020: From Rohit Sharma To Mohsin Khan; Salaries Of All Mumbai Indians Players

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians brand valuation

As per Duff & Phelps’ 2019 IPL brand valuation report, Mumbai Indians has a brand value of ₹809 crores, keeping them on top of the charts for the fourth season in a row. Among other sponsors, the team has TV channel Colors’ logo on the back of a player’s jersey, Reliance Jio on the lead arm, Usha International on the front of the helmet, Sharp on the back of the helmet, and Burger King and William Lawson logos on the trouser. The team’s official partners include Dream11, Kingfisher, Boat, Taiwan Excellence, Radio City, Fever FM, Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sport for All (ESA), BookMyShow, Performex and DNA Networks.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Mark 9 Years Of Association With Rohit Sharma In Throwback Post

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians the most followed team on Instagram

Mumbai Indians became the first team to reach 4 million followers on Instagram recently. They are closely followed by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who have 3.8 million followers on Instagram. Mumbai Indians has been the IPL home to legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Ricky Ponting, Lasith Malinga, Andrew Symonds and Yuvraj Singh in the past. They have also nurtured several young talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

Also Read: IPL 2020 Final To Be Played On May 24; Doubleheaders To Be Scrapped: Report