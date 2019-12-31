4 Best Places To Visit In Mahabaleshwar For A Refreshing Trip In 2020

Nestled amidst the beautiful Sahyadri ranges, there are numerous captivating places in the mystical Mahabaleshwar. The city has a British influence and you can see that through the architecture at the place. This popular hill station will offer you a plethora of activities. You can simply spend time to relax, revive your soul and you will be refreshed to resume your busy life again. With pleasant weather and breathtaking sceneries, here are some of the top places to visit in Mahabaleshwar:

Places to visit in Mahabaleshwar

Mapro Garden

This is a garden park that is abundant with strawberry plantations. The garden also hosts an annual Strawberry Festival and many people attend it with great enthusiasm. The festival is held around the month of May. You will get to relish on various strawberry delights like jams, syrups, squashes and many more. You can try strawberry shakes and ice creams that are prepared from the just-plucked from the garden. This delightful garden is open to everyone for free.

Lingmala Falls

One of the most beautiful places to visit in Mahabaleshwar, Lingmala falls is a paradise for nature lovers. You have to take a walk through the forest and follow a trudged trail to reach it. Located amidst the lush greenery, this is an ideal spot for photography and a quick weekend getaway. Apart from this, there are two other waterfalls located nearby - Dhobi and Chinaman's waterfall. You will get to explore three waterfalls in a row.

Elephant's Head Point

The name itself suggests the structure of the piece of mountain, which resembles the shape of an elephant's head. The place is also known as needlepoint. One of the best places to visit in Mahabaleshwar is an ideal destination for getting fresh air. Enriched with abundant sun and scenic beauty, this place will offer you some amazing views from the top.

Mini Kashmir

Mini Kashmir is a rustic and classic hamlet with a stunning lake adorning it, called the Shivsagar Lake. Popular for its pastoral beauty, you can enjoy various adventurous sports in this place. You can go for a boat ride in the quaint waters and revive your soul with the tranquillity the place offers you. You can get some prime views during the sunrise and sunset.

