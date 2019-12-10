Best Spas In Mumbai To Visit And Unwind Yourself From Day-to-day Stress

Mumbai is a city where there is always a lot of hustle and bustle with lots of workload. Evidently, there are endless benefits of living in Mumbai city, but there are also many negative sides to the same. Many people face stress, anxiety, stiff muscles, and sore eyes due to the pollution and pressure of everyday work. A great way to relieve this stress is by taking monthly/weekly spa appointments. Pampering yourself with a spa can be one of the most relaxing treatment for your stress. Hence, here is a list of best spa places in Mumbai to maintain your body stress and keep your mind stable.

Best spa places in Mumbai to unwind and relax yourselves

Rudra Spa

Rudra Spa offers the much-needed relief and comfort with its deluxe interiors highlighting natural dark wood, rich furniture and wrapped in soothing scents. This spa promises a reserve for your senses. Rudra Spa is inspired by ancient Himalayan and Shaivite traditions. You can get some special signature treatments of this spa – the Rudra Purusha or Himalayan Power Therapy and Rudra Ananda – assures to rejuvenate and relax stiff muscles properly.

Location: Kemps Boulevard, Kwality House, Kemps Corner

Timings: 10 am to 8 pm. Closed Mondays.

Myrah Spa

Myrah Spa is a big spa center spread over two floors. This spa place is adorned with brocade backdrops, crystal chandeliers, and ornate gold mirrors. Myrah Spa was also awarded 'Best Day Spa' at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2011. This spa place even consists of suites with private plunge pools, as well as a variety of packages for pregnant women, couples, athletes and more. Their signature spa treatments are The royal four-hand massage and the hot stone Asian blend massage.

Location: 11 Palm Spring Society, JVPG Scheme, Juhu

Timings: 10 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 9 pm on weekends

The Oberoi Spa

The Oberoi Spa consists of six rich therapy rooms and offers a range of massages and treatments uniting with techniques from across the globe. The Oberoi Therapy, a holistic Ayurvedic massage to ease muscles and escalate your circulation, blends ancient knowledge with modern science to offer you a wonderful experience. The signature indigenous rituals are India ritual and the Mumbai Wave ritual which are worth trying.

Location: Nariman Point

Timings: 24 hours

