Best Trekking Spots Near Pune To Go For A Fun Adventure With Friends

Be it is a monsoon or winter, places near Mumbai and Pune have some of the marvellous spots with hills, forests, and waterfalls. Pune, the land of Marathas has a lot of places to explore and is known for beautiful places for trekking. Along with some of the haunted places and street food, there are many happening places to look out in and around the city. Here we have listed some of the places for trekking near Pune where trekking enthusiast has to go.

ALSO READ: Trekking Near Mumbai: Three Spots In Maharashtra That You Must Visit

Lohagad Fort

At a distance of approximately 66 km from Pune, the Lohagad Fort is a historical place situated along the Sahyadri hills in Lonavala region. Located atop at an altitude of 1050 m, the fort separates the Indrayani basin from the Pawna basin. Malavli is the base of the trek, which is located away from 7 km from Lohagad fort. A very scenic and pleasant trek from Malavli and Lohagad can be covered in two hours.

ALSO READ: Bhutan: Five Trekking Places In The Country That Will Sooth Your Soul

Rajmachi Trek

This trekking destination is one of the most popular trekking places in Pune for all the trekking lovers. It has been a favourite target of all the trekkers in India. It is preferable to be visited during monsoons. One can do the trek from Lonavala, which roughly includes 15 km flat walk. Or you can also go from Karjat, which has a gradual climb of around 5 km. Camping in Rajmachi is a perfect idea especially because it provides longer routes along with beautiful sceneries.

Garbett Point, Matheran

Matheran has a few hidden destinations that are worth visiting in any season. Between the Garbett and Chowk points in Matheran, there is a garden of beautiful flowers that is a must-visit place. Garbett point is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from Matheran railway station. A few stretches while ascending towards the Garbett plateau are quite steep, so one must visit this place during the pre-monsoon period.

Prabalgad Fort

Located 117 km away from Pune, the Prabalgad Fort is situated between Matheran and Panvel. Being one of the smallest forts in Maharashtra, this Fort is a spellbinding beauty for trek lovers. Trek to the top of the plateau, visit and know the history of the fort, and witness the natural splendour of the Western Ghats.

ALSO READ: Best Trekking Places In Maharashtra That One Must Visit This Year

ALSO READ: Things To Do This Weekend: Here's List Of Places To Visit In Delhi