Cambodia Offers Some Breathtaking Adventures Worth Experiencing, Check Them Out

Cambodia is known for its rich culture and historic destinations. It has many ruins of several auspicious temples and eye-pleasing greenery. Many travellers and adventure lovers find themselves visiting this place over and over again. If a person is visiting Cambodia, here is a list of three important places that should be visited there-

Angkor

Angkor has a rich connection to the history of Cambodia. This destination is filled with historic and ancient treasures, which makes this place one of the most significant archaeological sites in Southeast Asia. This destination is packed with many ruins of temples scattered all across the land. When talking about temples in Angkor, one can never forget the famous Angkor Wat Temple. The Angkor Wat Temple is the world's largest single religious monument, that also houses the famous Bayon temple at Angkor Thom. It also has a multitude of massive stone faces and Ta Prohm, a Buddhist temple in it. Many temple ruins in this place have been restored to make a huge palace which symbolises the mightiness of the Khmer history.

Also Read | Travel in Vietnam: Check out the best places to visit in Vietnam

Banlung

Banlung is located in the northern part of Cambodia. It is amongst the best destinations and traveller love to visit it when in Cambodia. Many tour companies and trip advisors take the travel enthusiasts on a jungle safari in the jungles of Banlung. The adventure lovers often find themselves reaching out the grounds of this destination. The place has a variety of wildlife, especially known for its diversity in types of monkeys. A trip to Yeak Laom Volcanic Lake offers the opportunity to see deep lakes as well as see Cambodian women doing traditional weaving.

Also Read | Planning a solo travel to South India? Here are 3 best places to visit

Sihanoukville

Located in the Gulf of Thailand, Sihanoukville is known for its famous Cambodian beach resort. The place is named after the former king, Norodom Sihanouk. It is also called as Kompong Som, a place where the United States of America fought its last battle in the Vietnam War. This southern Cambodian city has both sandy and rocky beaches. While visiting the historic wonders and adventure trips here, people must visit the relaxing vibe of Sihanoukville. Snorkelling is popular on some of the offshore islands.

Also Read | Travel to Rome: Here are the 3 best things to do while in the city

Also Read | Check out some solo travel adventure ideas useful to explore Europe