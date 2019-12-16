Nature Adventure: Here's A List Of Essentials You Need To Pack Before Your Next Hike

Hiking has gained immense popularity in recent times especially among the youth. It is one of the best ways to rejuvenate and repair oneself in the lap of nature. Walking amidst huge green trees, surrounded by clean air and the birds chirping as your background music, hiking will refresh your mind and provide you with the much-needed break. However, if you are new to this sport, here is a list of things that you must carry:

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox's Social Media Is An Album Of Throwback Pictures, Here's Proof

Hiking gear essentials to carry for your next trip

1. Water bottle

Pack up on enough water because there is a very good chance that you may not find any on your way. This is the most important and precious thing to have during the trip. When you are hiking, your body is often dehydrated due to constant sweating. Also, make sure to refill your bottle whenever you get a chance.

ALSO READ | Here Is Where You Can Find The Best French Fries In Mumbai To Munch On

2. Munchies

When you are climbing up a mountain or hill, there is a high chance of you feeling weak or your energy levels going down. It is, hence, best recommended that you keep some snacks handy. You need to have enough energy bars, dry fruits, chocolates on you to suffice for the entire day. These will help to keep you energetic and prevent you from starving.

3. Backpack

How would you feel if you had to carry your bottle and munchies in your hand while you climb up? This is why a backpack is extremely necessary. Nowadays there are many backpacks available specially made for hikers. These bags help to keep all your things organised. A good quality backpack will also protect your hiking gears from any damage in any condition.

ALSO READ | Food Special: Unique Varieties Of Cheese That You Never Knew Existed

4. Hiking shoes

You need a pair of good quality footwear to survive the entire adventure without any obstacles. Hiking shoes are specifically made to sustain you through any climate or road further. They are generally very light weighted, comfortable and also provide a tight grip so you do not fall. They tend to be on the expensive side but also makes for a good investment if you are a hiker.

ALSO READ | Wine Lovers Rejoice! Here’s A List Of Vineyards To Visit Near Mumbai Right Away