Best Activities And Things To Do With Your Kids In Manila When On A Vacation There

Manila is a city for crazy people with crazy things to do here. This place is famously known as the ‘Pearl of the Orient’. This place is vibrant, colourful, and surprisingly, and an extremely family-friendly and kids-friendly place to visit. It has also got some fresh and best food in Asia. Here are some things that your kids can do and enjoy here. Here is a list of places that are kids-friendly and your kids will love to explore, have a look at it.

Kids friendly places in Milan

Rox

This place has a few interesting sports for kids under the age of 5. The best thing here is climbing, which can be a family bonding place in Metro Manila. Kids will really enjoy scampering up to the top of the climbing wall. Another place to try this kind of sport is Climb Central Manila, which also has different challenges as well as climbing lanes appropriate for kids. If you are planning to do something very different with your kids, then this place can be highly recommended.

ROX: 11th Avenue Fort Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Climb Central Manila: The Portal Greenfield District Park, United St, Mandaluyong, Metro Manila

Genki Sushi

If you are confused about where to have a yummy meal with your kids, which will be your child’s favourite. You can just visit Genki Sushi, the best place for a lunch date with kids. This place id highly suggested to visit with your kids and have food in Manila. There are certainly interesting things here, such as an electric train track runs through the restaurant past each table and, delivers beautifully crafted sushi delights.

Genki Sushi: 2nd level of the Bonifacio Stopover Pavilion, 31st cor. Rizal Drive, Bonifacio Global City.

Timings: Sunday to Thursday: 11:00 am-10:00 pm, Friday and Saturday: 11:00 am-11:00 pm

DreamPlay

One of the best kid-friendly things to do in Manila is the DreamPlay. This is an interactive theme park created by the makers of the movies Madagascar, Shrek and How to tame your Dragon. Here, the kids can learn to cook gingerbread in Shrek’s Kitchen, animate their own King Fu Panda sketch, watch a 3D short film in the interactive cinema, build and fly their own dragon, play in the Penguins’ airship, build and race toy boats, and run wild in the soft play and the twister slides.

Mind Museum

The Mind Museum is one of the most beautiful Science Museum in the Philippines. This place is designed especially for kids. It is an educational and fun place to learn. This place gives your kids new ways to explore and play and is also one of the favourite things to do in Manila for kids. Mind museum plays host for some excellent touring exhibitions. Thus, this place is a must-visit.

Mind Museum: JY Campos Park, 3rd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City Fort Bonifacio 1634

Timings: Tuesday – Sunday – 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

