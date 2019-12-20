Parents Can Show Their Kids Santa's Reindeer Through This App

As Christmas creeps closer, McDonald's has decided to release the Reindeer Ready Live app after it was a big hit last year. The app allows a person to take a photo of their surrounding like their house, office or backyard and then once set can virtually place raindeers in the captured background and shows them eating treats and such.

Virtual reindeer

If your kids are wondering what Santa and their tired raindeers do in the middle of delivering gifts during Christmas then all one need t do is take a picture of your Christmas tree and then the app will provide you with a video of Santa's reindeer eating snacks right in your living room.

Bigger than expected Santa

In another Christmas incident, Matty James who is a nightclub owner had his neighbourhood in hysterics when his 8ft tall Santa Clause turned out to be a 25ft Santa that was bigger than his house. While talking to local media, Matty said that he had no idea that when he ordered the Santa that it would become so massive.

Read: US Watching North Korea For ‘Christmas Gift’ Missile Launch

Read: Taimur Ali Khan's Masi Karisma Posts Glimpses Of His Christmas-themed B'day; See Pics

He added that he felt something was weird when he started filling it up with air and then it just kept expanding and expanding and he wondered to himself if it would ever stop. Seeing as that his amusing mistake was so well received by the neighbourhood he intended to keep up the large Santa but the Santa blocked his living room and his bedroom windows. on top of that, he also felt that the 25 foot Santa might fly away due to strong winds.

Matty took down the Santa on Sunday, December 14 when there was a storm and thus became very windy. During Halloween, James had inflatable zombies and that is why he wanted to follow the same theme for Christmas with an inflatable Santa. James fully plans on putting up the inflatable Santa once again after the weather dies down.

Read: Christmas Treat: Swiss Scientists Invent Method To Make chocolate Sparkle

Read: Christmas Party Ideas: How To Host A Budget-friendly Party When You're Nearly Broke