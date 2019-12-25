80-year-old Veteran From Stanford Makes Toys For Kids In Need

An 80-year-old veteran, Jim Annis from Stanford, North Carolina reportedly created toys for children in need for the past 50 years. Annis carves toys out of wood at his workshop and he makes cars, dolls, piggy banks, tractors and firetrucks. Apart from the wooden scraps he gets from nearby homeowners, he pays for everything from his own money. While talking to an international media outlet, Annis said that when the Salvation Army used to give out food and clothes to people, he gives out toys. He further added that when people forget about toys it usually feel like they forgot about Christmas time.

The 80-year-old veteran reportedly gives approximately 300 handmade toys to the Salvation Army of Stanford and all of them goes to children in need during the festive season. He told the media outlet that between the wheels and paints, he spends around $1000 from his pocket. He said that because he didn't grow up with a lot, the cause is close to his heart. His dad worked but because he has five siblings big Christmas was hard. He hopes to continue the tradition as he loves to put a smile on children's faces. He also hopes to be able to provide gifts to kids until his 'toes curl up'.

Man gives away toys worth $12,000

In another case, a man from Virginia's Shenandoah Valley gave away $12,000 worth of gifts to children at a low-income neighbourhood where he once lived as a child. Adam Armstrong surprised the property manager Sara Lewis-Weeks when he walked into her office with an offer to distribute toys at the apartment complex. At first, Sarah did not take the man seriously and was very sceptical of his idea as people have been doing this for years and usually don't follow through. But after Sara confirmed Armstrong's identity and that he has made good money by selling vacation properties she made leaflets for kids to show up. Adam reportedly arrived with a truck full of toys that included bikes, remote control cars, balls, nerf guns, stuffed animals and hundreds of other games. According to a report, Adam had 1,327 toys, including almost 100 bicycles.

