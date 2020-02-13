Best Vacation Destinations In United States To Spend Quality Time With Your Family

Amongst the many things that America has are exotic holiday destinations which are definitely the most enjoyable. The 50+ states of the country have a lot to offer in the tourism sphere, with natural and artificial wonders coming together to create a perfect visual treat. And since these places are very accessible, they have become even more attractive.



Listed below is a short US travel guide containing 5 vacation destinations in United States that are certainly worth visiting.

5 most fun-filled family vacation spots in the USA

Big Sur, California

Often dubbed as the American Riviera, California’s Big Sur is an amalgamation of mountains, beautiful coastlines and beaches. There are also intermediate waterfalls that fall into the sand every now and then. The overall beauty of this coast makes it ideal for a family vacation by the sea. It is a peaceful place and its easy accessibility from San Francisco makes it a great option for weekend getaways for the family.

Washington, DC

Washington is dotted by famous museums like the Air And Space Museum – places that your kids will love to explore and find out more about. To cater especially for family tours, you will find kids’ special guides that make your trip to these museums informative and intriguing. Of course, the National Zoo home to the pandas is also a major attraction in this iconic city.

Park City, Utah

Park City is perhaps the best place to enjoy a ski vacation with your entire family. Its beautiful pristine white slopes covered in snow is a real treat to the eyes. Plus skiers get a brilliant scope to get a taste of fun and adventure skiing along the slopes. Even if no one in your family is a seasoned skier, you will find plenty of resorts that cater to the amateurs as well. Your kids will simply enjoy an adventurous winter vacation in Park City.

St Augustine, Florida

St Augustine is almost an escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city life. The blend of historic buildings, coupled with the clean and quiet atmosphere of the city, is sure to transport you to a bygone era. While you can enjoy some peace and quiet here, you can take the kids to the Alligator Farm, Marineland Dolphin Adventure, St. Augustine Beach, Splash Pad and many other places that they will find enjoyable.

Orlando, Florida

A family-friendly vacation in the USA mandates a visit to the Disney World, at any cost! It is indeed a dream for all young children and even adults, to explore the Disney World at least once in their lifetime. It is a mix of fairy-tale land, exciting rides, awe-inspiring structures and stories that make this place worth every penny. Make sure to include a visit to the Universal Studios and of course the World of Harry Potter.

