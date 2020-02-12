Liam Hemsworth's Travel Tips From His Vacations Will Help You Plan Your Next Trip

Australia actor Liam Hemsworth is popular for his roles in movies like The Last Song, The Dressmaker and Hunger games. Liam Hemsworth is a travel junkie and his pictures on Instagram are living proof. Liam Hemsworth often hits the road for work purpose and in some interviews, he has shared a few tips to enjoy a vacation.

Tips to enjoy vacations like Liam Hemsworth

In an old interview, Liam Hemsworth shared that he loves visiting Australia out of all the cities in particular. His favourite city is Melbourne as that place has many great hotels along the Yarra River in Southbank. He also shared that is the central place and everything is at a walking distance near that location.

Liam Hemsworth shared that he carries an I-pad and a book along with him while travelling, to kill time. He also shared that he brings dried mango on board and his best in-flight snack is red wine. On being asked how does he avoid jet-lag, he shared that one should always plan their sleep schedule before their flight.

He also shared that depending on what time of the day or night it is, exercising will definitely help you, along with planning and resting appropriately. Liam Hemsworth is currently the ambassador for promoting Australian tourism along with his brother Chris Hemsworth. The actor loves surfing and hiking according to the pictures posted on Liam Hemsworth's Instagram.

On the work front, Liam Hemsworth will be seen as a criminal in his next movie, Arkansas. It is also reported that the actor is working for a television show whose name has not yet been titled. It is just assumed that the actor will be playing a lead role in the series.

