Erica Fernandes' Wanderlust Pictures Will Make You Want To Go On A Vacation

Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought-after actors in the television industry. She has become every household's favourite after featuring as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is often seen taking breaks from her busy schedules and exploring places. Here are some of the actor's best wanderlust pics.

Erica Fernandes' best wanderlust pics

Earlier this week, Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram and began sharing some beautiful pictures from her trip. She shared pictures of travelling and exploring some beaches nearby. She captioned saying that a mind that is enriched with new experiences can never go back the same.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also shared pictures from her trip to Singapore. In one of the pictures, she can be seen donning a bright orange dress. She also shared her experience of taking a trip to Universal Studios. Furthermore, she shared pictures exploring the underwater life at Marine Park. She opted for comfortable yet classy outfits and she captioned saying that travel is her therapy.

Erica Fernandes shared some pictures of the Maldives. The actor can be seen flaunting denim shorts and pink stripe dress. Yet in another picture, she can be seen exploring the beach water and having a fun time as the sun sets in the background.

