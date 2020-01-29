Andrade: WWE United States Champion Suspended For 30 Days After Wellness Policy Violation

WWE’s wellness policy is famous for being strict and intolerant towards any dereliction. All wrestlers, including superstars, are required to adhere to the policy or face suspension. Unfortunately, the current United States Champion Andrade has been caught on the wrong side of the wellness policy.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the champion has been held guilty of violating the wellness policy and has been suspended for 30 days. Sources said that Andrade was suspended on Monday morning. However, there is no confirmation of the substance that he is supposed to have abused and tested positive for. As per reports, it is standard protocol to suspend wrestlers, who don’t adhere to the policy, for 30 days. Last month, Robert Roode and Primo Colon were suspended on the same charges.

The suspension comes only a day after Andrade defended his US title against Humberto Carrillo. On RAW, they faced off each other once again for the title. Carrillo won the match through disqualification after Zelina Vega interrupted and interfered. Though the title remained with Andrade, Carrillo got in some punches and landed a hammerlock DDT on the champion.

Andrade is Paul Heyman's favourite

Sources said that the result of the WWE RAW match was scripted to allow Andrade to complete his suspension. Andrade won the US title after defeating Rey Mysterio in December at a live event. It is not clear whether the wellness policy violation would affect the US champion in any way. However, reports are that Andrade is Paul Heyman’s current favourite and that things might look up for the superstar again.

