Bird Sanctuaries In India That Are A Must-visit For All Ornithology Enthusiasts

India has many bird sanctuaries that are famous across the globe for their extensive range of bird habitats. These sanctuaries in the Indian sub-continent are too incredible to miss out on. It is not just a home to diverse varieties of birds but also has some of the most beautiful fish and other species of aquatic species that never fail to blow the mind of the viewer. Here is a list of bird sanctuaries in India that are blissful and filled with many auspicious experiences that provide a home to many protected birds and other species.

Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary

Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary is spread over around 1,100km² and is home to the largest inland-salt water lagoon in Asia, known as Chilka Lake. It is considered to be amongst the world’s largest breeding grounds of flamingos and can be observed around the saline coastal lagoons. The area is filled with bird species from native to migratory, and many species from Southeast and Central Asia, the Himalayas, parts of Russia, and Mongolia. Apart from its beautiful flamingos, a person can easily spot Geese, white-bellied sea eagle, jacana, and purple moorhen. Chilka Lake Bird Sanctuary is also home to around 160 species of fish, marine creatures, and abundant fauna. The best time to visit here is between November to February.

Keoladeo National Park

The Keoladeo National Park was previously called as Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. Spread across 29km², it is one of the best birding spots in India, as it constitutes of more than 370 species of birds. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to migratory waterfowl and rare Indian Sarus crane. Apart from these birds, one can spot an extensive range of birds like Indian grey hornbill, babblers, warblers, peregrine, and greater spotted eagles and more. Being a bird sanctuary, it also provides shelter to 43 species of fish fauna, 27 mammalian faunas, and 379 floral species. There are several luxury tourist train services that include this national park in their program, like Palace on Wheels. The best time to visit this place is from October to March.

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary

Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is home to many species of resident birds, and migratory birds from Siberia and the Himalayas. Siberian crane, egret, paradise flycatchers, golden-backed woodpeckers, moorhen, lark, and Brahminy kite are among the few birds that a bird lover can easily spot around the alluring greenery of the sanctuary. A person can choose to do bird watching by walking around places or sailing along the backwaters of Kerala. June to August is the best time to visit the sanctuary and to spot some beautiful migratory birds.

