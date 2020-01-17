3 National Parks In Kerala That Are Too Blissful To Miss Out

To find some of the most beautiful national parks in India, the sanctuaries near Kochi in Kerala are too beautiful to miss. It is not just a home to diverse wildlife but also has some of the most beautiful and scenic places that never fails to blow the mind of the viewer. Here is a list of sanctuaries in Kerala that are blissful and filled with many auspicious experiences which provide a home to many protected animals.

Thekkady National Park

Thekkady is renowned for being home to many endangered species such as Asian Elephants, Tigers, Wild Boars, Spotted Deer, Gaurs, Sambars, Lion-tailed Macaques, Nilgiri Langurs, Barking Deer, Malabar Giant Squirrel, Nilgiri Tahr, and more. This is the only sanctuary in India where a person can experience wildlife encounters closely at a safe distance from a boat from the lake.

The park offers elephant rides, jeep safari, boating in the lake, tiger trails and forest treks. It also constitutes a variety of reptiles and 265 species of birds including migratory Malabar grey hornbill, Indian pied hornbill, White-bellied Treepie, many species of drongos, woodpeckers, flycatchers, babblers, spectacular Malabar trogon, and more.

Also Read | Visit these National Parks in Assam to experience the beauty of North East India

Nagarhole National park

Nagarhole National Park is one of the best wildlife sanctuaries in India and also one of the top places to visit in Coorg. Also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, it is spread across Mysore and Kodagu districts and it is situated between Karnataka and Kerala.

Nagarhole was converted into a sanctuary in the year 1955 and it got the National Park status in 1988. It was declared as 37th Project Tiger Reserve in 1999. The park has rich forest cover, small streams, hills, valleys and waterfalls.

Rajiv Gandhi National Park constitutes a variety of important animals like tiger, leopard, sloth bear, spotted deer, sambar, barking deer, four-horned antelope, elephant, and more. It is home to many reptiles such as; the marsh crocodile, monitor lizard, rock python and several other species are represented. Over 250 species of birds are found at Nagarhole National Park.

Also Read | Marine National Park is the best option when you want to explore marine life in India

Silent Valley National Park

Silent Valley National Park is an evergreen rain forest located in the Kundali Hills of the Western Ghats in Kerala. It spreads across the area of 90 sq. km, Silent Valley is one of the smallest national parks in India and the only rain forest. The sanctuary provides shelter to many distinct animals including elephants, tigers, leopards, wild boar, sambhar, gaur and the endangered lion-tailed macaque.

The park is considered to be heaven for bird watchers and trekkers. It is divided into 4 parts, Nilikkal, Sairandhri, Poochipara & Walakkad and only Sairandhri is open for tourists.

Also Read | Valley of Flowers National Park is a heavenly place for a serene experience

Also Read | Periyar National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts, here's why!