Bollywood's Love For New York City Is Represented In THESE Movies; Check List

Bollywood's love for New York City is not new for the lovers of Hindi cinema. The Hindi film industry has shot multiple movies in the beautiful city of New York. Bollywood movies such as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name is Khan, New York, Jaan-e-Mann, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Anjaana Anjaani, etc have been filmed in New York with Pier 17, Manhattan Bridge, Central Park, Times Square and other famous landmarks being highlighted. Take a look at some of the most popular movies that have been shot in New York City.

Bollywood's love for New York

Jaan-E-Mann

Jaan-E-Mann is a 2006 Hindi movie directed by Shirish Kunder. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Priety Zinta, etc in lead roles and most of the opening part of the movie was shot in New York City. The famous landmarks of the city such as Central Park, Manhattan Bridge, Pier 17, etc were spotted in multiple scenes of the film. Check out the trailer of the film here.

Anjaana Anjaani

Bollywood's love for New York City was quite evident with the release of Anjaani Anjaani in 2010. The coming-of-age movie was helmed by Siddharth Anand and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, etc in lead roles. The movie was based on how two individuals in their 20s struggle with depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies. The lead characters of the film also take a road trip from New York to California. The first half of the film shows the city of New York and its famous landmarks such as Manhattan Bridge, Central Park, Wall Street, etc. Check out the trailer of the movie here.

Kal Ho Na Ho

This Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer movie released in 2003 and was directed by Nikkhil Advani. A major part of the film was shot in the city of New York and included landmarks like Wall Street, Manhattan Bridge, Union Square Subway, etc. Check out the trailer of Kal Ho Na Ho here.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

The 2007 Hindi film, Ta Ra Rum Pum was directed by Siddharth Anand and starred Rani Mukherji & Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a car racer who makes a comeback after experiencing a devastating accident. The movie was shot majorly in New York City and included landmarks like Pier 17, Manhattan Bridge, Central Park, Times Square, etc. Check out the trailer of the film here.

