Vicky Kaushal To Weigh 115 Kgs For Next Trilogy, Immortal Ashwatthama, Reveals Aditya Dhar

Uri: The Surgical Strike fame Aditya Dhar’s next movie titled Immortal Ashwatthama will reportedly be a trilogy. According to a reputed news portal, for now, the makers of the movie are focusing on the first part of the film. In an interview with a publication house, the director Aditya Dhar revealed that they are planning to break the movie into three parts.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal Spent Time In Surat To Ace Gujju Mannerism For 'Sanju', Read More Trivia

They are focusing more on the first part because according to Aditya it is a huge task. He added that if the first part is perfect only then the second and third part will be made. As per reports, the shooting of Immortal Ashwatthama will start by the end of 2020. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing the important role of Ashwatthama.

Ashwatthama is a mythological character who battled by the side of Kauravas during Mahabharat. He is also the son of the Guru Dronacharya. Speaking about the character Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar said that when it comes to his character, he was flawed. He was unpredictable, arrogant and egoistic. According to Aditya, his flaw in his behaviour makes him more human.

ALSO READ| Did You Know These Family Members Of Vicky Kaushal Have Their Own Old Filmy Connect?

Aditya Dhar revealed that they don’t want to compromise when it comes to Ashwatthama’s character. He added that they are aiming to make a superhero movie that which will achieve that same recognition what Marvel had achieved globally. The director, as per reports, is excited to work with Vicky Kaushal who is currently preparing for Takht.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Is Inspiration For How To Pose Like A Pro In Front Of The Camera

Speaking about Vicky Kaushal's character, Aditya Dhar revealed that because of his character's demands, he might weight up to 115 kilos. Vicky Kaushal will also have to learn sword fighting, archery and martial arts apart from gaining weight. Aditya Dhar added that he is already learning horse riding for Takht which will be helpful for this movie too.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal: "Offered To Pay For Movie Roles If Given A Chance, Asked For Their Budget"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.