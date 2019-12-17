Bora Bora Islands: Top Things To Do In This Mesmerising Destination

Painted with indigo, turquoise and sapphire colours blended to create an incredible panorama of Bora Bora Islands, this place will make your eyes pop with its landscape view. Afresh with a carpet of lush greens and soaring mountains, this place boasts of its exotic fauna. Bora Bora is a highly preferred honeymoon destination for its adventurous activities topped with peaceful settings. Here are some of the things that you can do in this destination.



1. Immerse in the refreshing blues

A wide stretch of impeccable white sand shimmers under the brightness of the sun to create a spectacular view worth your memories. Perfect location to bask in the heat and splash the clear blues of the Matira Beach, this relaxing destination will fill you with good vibes. Refresh and rejuvenate with your better half in this beach.

2. Indulge in hiking

If you are an adventure junkie, get adrenaline rush with this climb up to Ohue and Mount Pahia. They are Bora Bora Island’s magnificent mountain peaks. Indulge in a six-hour hike from Vaitape through hurdles which will be worth all the vigorous climb when you witness the gorgeous sight there.

3. Coastal defence guns

Starting from Faanui Bay, continue to move until you reach the dock of lavish Bora Bora Pearl Beach Resort and Spa on your left side. Stroll for about fifty metres before you witness a steep track. Leading to World War II coastal defence guns, you will experience something wonderful in this well-preserved area.

