India Tours In January: 3 Best Places In North East To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

The clouds floating right by your side, and the sun rising from amidst the valley, North East India holds something special to experience. From the beauty of the tourist places in North East India to the fun-filled activities, there are numerous experiences that you simply cannot afford to miss out. North East India is wonderful year-round. However, the best month to visit North East is in January. It is the best month to visit North East India as the weather is quite pleasant during this time. Read ahead to know about the top places you can visit here-

Best places in North East India to visit in January

Kaziranga National Park

The Kaziranga National Park is home to the one-horned rhinos which attracts tourists from all over the world. The place is declared as a UNESCO Heritage Site. Spotting a one-horned rhinoceros in its stomping yard is an experience that you can rarely ever experience. While you are in this park, don’t forget to spot the various other species around for a unique wildlife experience.

Location- Kanchanjuri, Assam

Famous for- The one-horned rhinoceros.

Nathu La Pass

The name of the pass translates to “listening ears”. The trek on the Nathu La pass is one of the major highlights of North East tourism as it gives a fresh feeling to every traveller who experiences it. During the trek, you are witnessed to the views that remain ingrained in your memory for a lifetime, and you get to spot some beautiful lakes on the way.

Location- The border area of India (Sikkim) – China (Tibet Autonomous Region)

Important consideration- Do not rush into anything. The cold temperature and low oxygen level make for a hostile environment. Move gradually and take baby steps if required.

Gorichen Peak

Gorichen Peak is located at 6,500 meters above sea level and is one of the top places to visit in North East India in January. It is still considered to be one of the most climbable peaks for much thrilling experience. The beauty of the scenes and the ecstasy you feel when you’ve scaled this huge mountain is absolutely worth it.

Location- Between Tawang and West Kameng districts, Tawang, India

Activities- You can undertake various activities like camping, trekking and even rock climbing. The trek to the summit is best undertaken by seasoned climbers.

