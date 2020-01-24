Botanical Gardens In Nashik That You Must Check Out

Nashik, known as the wine capital of India, is also known for its beautiful parks and gardens. Botanical gardens are widely popular amongst tourists and locals. One such spot is the Botanical garden in Nashik.

The Botanical garden in Nashik, also known as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical Garden, is not only meant for recreational purposes and being a study centre but also attracts people from across various regions.

Visit these Botanical gardens in Nashik and you will fall in love with lush greenery and the exotic flora of the place. Serving as a major tourist attraction, this botanical garden is renewed from the previously antique herb garden.

Location: Pandav Lene Rd, Buddha Vihar, Pathardi Phata, Nashik, Maharashtra 422010

ALSO READ | Budget-friendly Hotels In Nashik You Can Consider During Your Trip To India's Wine Capital

Things to do at the Botanical Gardens in Nashik

The garden is not only about only watching plants and trees. There are various attractions at the place that will astound you and make your trip to Nashik a memorable one. Here the things to do at this place.

Enjoy the laser show

A laser in the open field is something rare and will serve as a treat to one's eyes. Grabbing a huge attention from tourists and locals alike, the laser show is becoming the centre of attraction. People from various regions come here to watch this special show.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Take a seat on the Butterfly seats

The seats in the garden are designed and arranged in a particular way. The shape is that of a butterfly. This makes it more fun to enjoy sitting in the garden especially for the kids.

Gaze at the elephant replicas

There are many giant replicas of elephants set up in the place. This has been majorly drawing children to the garden.

ALSO READ | Solo Trip: Three Important Tips To Follow When You Plan For Your Trip

Enjoy the light and sound show

The light and sound show fascinates all tourists. The show is held every night.

Take pictures at the Entrance door

The 40 feet huge entrance door gives the botanical garden a mesmerising look. What highlights the entrance, even more, is the butterfly lightning that has been designed. You can click some beautiful pictures at the place.

Timings: Morning 8 am - Evening 7 pm (timings may differ due to various reasons)

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways