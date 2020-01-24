Botanical Gardens In Nashik That You Must Check Out

Nashik, known as the wine capital of India, is also known for its beautiful parks and gardens. Botanical gardens are widely popular amongst tourists and locals. One such spot is the Botanical garden in Nashik.
The Botanical garden in Nashik, also known as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Botanical Garden, is not only meant for recreational purposes and being a study centre but also attracts people from across various regions.
Visit these Botanical gardens in Nashik and you will fall in love with lush greenery and the exotic flora of the place. Serving as a major tourist attraction, this botanical garden is renewed from the previously antique herb garden.
The garden is not only about only watching plants and trees. There are various attractions at the place that will astound you and make your trip to Nashik a memorable one. Here the things to do at this place.
A laser in the open field is something rare and will serve as a treat to one's eyes. Grabbing a huge attention from tourists and locals alike, the laser show is becoming the centre of attraction. People from various regions come here to watch this special show.
The seats in the garden are designed and arranged in a particular way. The shape is that of a butterfly. This makes it more fun to enjoy sitting in the garden especially for the kids.
There are many giant replicas of elephants set up in the place. This has been majorly drawing children to the garden.
The light and sound show fascinates all tourists. The show is held every night.
The 40 feet huge entrance door gives the botanical garden a mesmerising look. What highlights the entrance, even more, is the butterfly lightning that has been designed. You can click some beautiful pictures at the place.
