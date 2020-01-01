Budget-friendly Hotels In Nashik You Can Consider During Your Trip To India's Wine Capital

Nashik, popular for its holy shrines, attracts tourists across India. The various religious events attract millions from across the world. There are occasions where hotels in this city are occupied by tourists from various parts of the country. Also known as the "Wine Capital of India", various business activities are carried out in this place. Being a prominent place for diverse reasons, you will find hotels of various ranges. Here are some of the best hotels in Nashik that offer you great comfort under reasonable prices:

Best hotels in Nashik

Hotel Shiva's Inn

Location: Near Trimbakeshwar Temple, Nashik

If you are in hunt for budget-friendly hotels in Nashik, then you can book into Hotel Shiva's Inn. The rooms will ensure you an ambiance of your home. The room is designed tastefully making it more appealing to you. This hotel is located approximately 14 km from the Railway station, the place will offer you various amenities.

ALSO READ | Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

Holiday Inn Express Nashik Indiranagar

Location: Near Lekha Nagar, Nashik

If you are hunting for a hassle-free and comfortable stay, then heading to this hotel will make for a smart choice. Located along the Mumbai-Agra Highway, you can work and revive your soul in your own space. This hotel is located approximately 20-minute ride away from the Nasik Road Railway station. The place will offer you various amenities like gym, spa, and wifi.

ALSO READ | Solo Trip: Three Important Tips To Follow When You Plan For Your Trip

Hotel Grand Rio

Location: Lekha Nagar, Nashik

This hotel will offer you services that are adhering to international operating norms. You will experience hospitality to a whole new level. With spacious rooms and suites, this hotel is designed especially for business travelers. Grand Rio is one of the best hotels in Nashik if you are looking for a luxurious stay.

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

Kyriad Hotel

Location: Rane Nagar, Nashik

Located in the Rane Nagar, this is a 3-star hotel that will offer you some mind-blowing amenities at a very reasonable price. Not to mention the service etiquettes of the place. There are various amenities at this place like free WiFi, free tea bags, electric kettles and others. It just takes 15-20 minutes to reach the hotel from the railway station.

ALSO READ | New Year In Thailand: Here Are Some Of The Most Fascinating Ways To Celebrate The Event