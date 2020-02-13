British Residency, Rumi Darwaza, Chattar Manzil And Other Historical Places In Lucknow

Lucknow is a city that has a unique charm. It is one of the two capitals of Uttar Pradesh and has been known as a major economic and educational hub for about two decades now. Also known as the city of Nawabs, Lucknow is known for its history and culture. Here are some of the historic places in Lucknow.

Historical places in Lucknow

Bara Imambara

Bara Imambara is culturally and historically significant because of being huge and absolutely stunning. The construction of the Bara Immambara started in 1785 and was built, only to offer employment to the locals. The central hall is believed to be the largest vaulted chamber.

Chota Imambara

The Chota Imambara is comparatively smaller than the Bara Imambara, hence the name. It is also referred to as Hussainabad Imambara and was built between 1837 and 1842. It was built as per the orders of Muhammad Ali Shah, the third ruler of Lucknow. He rests with his other family members in the tombs of the Imambara itself.

British Residency

The British Residency is one of the best-preserved monuments in Lucknow. Back in 1857 when the city found itself at one of the major centres of rebellion uprisings against British rule, this place became home to around 3000 British people. British residency is declared as a protected monument by the Archaeology Survey of India.

Rumi Darwaza

Just a few metres away from Bara Imambara, Rumi Darwaza is known to be one of the finest pieces of architecture in the city of Lucknow. There is a belief that an identical structure is located at the city of Constantinople in Turkey, thus the 60 feet tall structure Rumi Darwaz is also called the Turkish gate.

Chattar Manzil

The Chattar Manzil derives its name from its most prominent feature which is an umbrella-shaped dome at its top. Another highlight of the place is that it shows a glimpse of various styles of architecture. Ghazi-ud-Din Haider, a former Nawab of the region, is the one who is said to have begun the construction of the complex and after his death, his son took over and completed the project.

