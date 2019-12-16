Travel To Rome: Here Are The 3 Best Things To Do While In The City

The city of Rome is one of the country's most populated places. The city is known for so many things other than the Colosseum. Each year people travel to this Italian city to take a look at the scenic places and binge on the lip-smacking food. One of the main reasons to come to Rome is to see the ancient and spectacular Colosseum but that is not it - the city has plenty of other hidden treasures. The capital city of Italy is the fourth most populous city in the European Union. When thinking of a place to travel and find some adventure one must definitely think of visiting Rome. Listed below are the various places to visit when in the beautiful city of Rome.

Travel: Things to do in Rome

1) St Peter’s Square

Rome is known for Vatican city that is a small part of Rome. It is one of the most significant religious sites in the world and St. Peter’s Square is unique with so many ancient events that have taken place there. The magnificent structure shall leave you in awe. The circular structure has statues of many previous popes and figures. The center has a unique pillar that is the center of attraction. The St Peter’s Basilica is also situated very close by and the entire space is breathtaking with many people waiting in hopes to catch a glimpse of the Pope.

2) The Pantheon

The former temple, which is now a Church, is a must-visit when in Rome. The height of the Pantheon is 43 m and the place is full of magnificent Ancient Roman architecture. The Pantheon is open all days and one can visit it anytime between morning 8:30 am to evening 7:15 pm. The Pantheon is one of the best Roman buildings and is very well preserved. The Pantheon is located at the center of Piazza della Rotonda and comprises of different varieties of stone patterns.

3) Trevi Fountain

The famous Trevi Fountain is another reason for one to come to Rome. Many people throw coins in the fountain for good luck wishes and the crowd gathered here is quite a sight to see. The fountain is huge and marvelous with intricate details. One would be in complete awe looking at the fountain and its decoration and sculpture. The fountain is a tribute to the Roman God Oceanus. The fountain is located very close to the Pantheon and the Quirinale Palace and is built by Italian architect Nicola Salvi.

