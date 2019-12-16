Planning A Solo Travel To South India? Here Are 3 Best Places To Visit

Solo travelling is increasingly becoming popular these days. Solo trips are soothing and give a person a chance to refresh themselves from daily life. A person can be anything and anyone on a solo trip, they are not bound to a certain personality or identity and people find it interesting. Many people visit South Indian states and cities to enjoy the serenity of these places. The southern part of India is filled with many peaceful and out of life experiences. So here is a list of some popular destinations for solo travelling-

Hampi

Hampi is an ancient city located in South India, filled with many temples and other cultural structures. The ancient city mentioned in Ramayana has many glimpses that lead a visitor to experience the Kings of old times. A person can reach Hampi in just six hours of road travel from Bangalore.

Backwaters

Backwaters located in Kerela is majestic and offers a surreal experience through waterways. The place is filled with Kerelas best cuisines rich in spices and also the most soothing soft song of the state. Vembanad Kumarakom and Alleppey offer the best boat services.

Kanyakumari

Kanyakumari appeals to the heart and pleases the mind with its unexplainable vibe. A person feels lost from the world and connected to nature. Kanyakumari is the place where the Bay of Bengal meets the Indian Ocean. When it comes to solo trips, a trip to Kanyakumari will give a person to spend their time sitting on the shore looking at the sunsets and embracing the colours formed by the sky. The place located in Tamil Nadu, it is also near to Kerela and Karnataka.

