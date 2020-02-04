Castles In United Kingdom From Warwick Castle To Dover Castle That You Have To Visit

Built to keep enemies out while protecting the safety, UK’s castles have long captured the imagination of travellers from around the world. Today, there are hundreds of castles in the UK in various stages of restoration or states of decay. Many have become popular tourist destinations and also offers visitors the chance to see how life in a real castle compares with storybook tales. Here is a list of most beautiful castles in the United Kingdom.

Windsor Castle, England

Around 900 years old, Windsor Castle is the largest occupied castle and oldest official royal residence in the world. Windsor Castle is much more than a castle which has the grounds include several homes, a large church and the royal palace. Situated 20 miles west of London, the place is also the weekend home of Queen Elizabeth II.

Cardiff Castle, Wales

Set in the middle of the city and surrounded by Bute Park, Cardiff Castle looks like a normal stronghold from the outside. But once you step inside you can see things start to get really jazzy. During its long history, the castle has been decked out with all the trappings. The opulent interiors have been described as a ‘Victorian medieval dream world’, and it is a well worth place to visit once.

Edinburgh Castle, Scotland

This striking urban Edinburgh castle is considered as the Scottish capital’s most iconic landmark. Do not forget to visit the Royal Mile to the front gates and there is plenty to do and see inside the castle itself. Plan your visit around lunch to hear the firing of the one o’clock gun and enjoy the best views later on.

Warwick Castle, England

Less than 100 miles away from London, Warwick Castle is known for its beautiful interior. Till approximately 25 years ago, generations of Earls of Warwick had resided in the castle. But during the start of the 20th century, Frances, also known as Daisy, was known around England for her lavish, high-society parties which were held here.

The Tower of London, England

Technically considered a palace in London, the Tower of London is one of the most iconic and oldest structures in London. The history of this place is absolutely fascinating. Once you visit there, you can also check out the Crown Jewels. See the famous ravens and explore the turrets and history. Over 2 million people are estimated to visit the tower every year.

(Image Credits: All images in the copy are sourced from Shutterstock)