Best Places To Visit In February If You Are Looking Forward To A Happening Vacation

February is considered the month of love and romance and is believed to be the most awaited month for the couples. That is because the Valentine's week falls in the month of February. Starting from Rose Day to Valentine’s Day, the whole week is gives you romantic vibes. However, there is not much to love about the ongoing hustle of the daily boring routine with the same lethargic vibes. It surely calls for a getaway for a rejuvenating experience. Hence, here are some of the best places outside India which you can visit this February:

1) Mendoza, Argentina

Argentina's summers are in full swing in the month of February, thus, offering the world exciting vacation options in the city. The places in Mendoza look more than charming under the season’s clear blue skies and warm sunshine and is surely a sight in its own to behold once in a lifetime.

2) St. Petersburg, Russia

St. Petersburg, situated in Russia is also most popularly known as the city of palaces and poets. It is a centre of art and philosophy and the perfect place to have a snowy romance. It looks most beautiful during winters and thus, the frozen canals and brooding, snow-draped streets add more to its magnificence.

3) Ibiza, Spain

February is the best time to visit Ibiza which is best known for its almond trees, flush pink-white blossom, beach bars and last but not the least its pavement cafes. It is perfect for all the party animals as the tapas and drinks are reasonably cheap at Ibiza. It has become a well-known destination among tourists for its association with nightlife, electronic dance music, and for the summer club scene.

