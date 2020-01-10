The Debate
Celeb Spotting In London; Places That Are Hangouts Of Celebrities

Travel

Celeb spotting in London is not a very tough task if you know the places where you would find them. Read to know about a few popular celebs hangout spot

London is the world's capital of theatre, music and the arts, and has the world’s highest concentration of celebrity residents outside Los Angeles. There are a lot of bars and clubs that cater to a mainly celebrity and therefore are a slightly out of most people’s price range.

But it is exciting that the significant of star-studded hangouts are open to everyone else too. Read to know about a few of them.

Celebrity hangouts in London

Chiltern Firehouse

Stars are drawn to this place like a magnet. This former fire station-turned-hotel and has an ideal setting for a cosy evening dinner. Over the years it is welcomed the likes of Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and the Beckhams. Getting a reservation here is prominently hard, so book well in advance.

Nobu

This restaurant is the definition of a celebrity hangout by many. With Robert DeNiro as the co-owner, it should not come as a surprise that it would attract such a cult following. Big-name customers include Calvin Harris, Rita Ora and Pharrell Williams.

A post shared by Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch (@nobulondonshoreditch) on

(Image credit: nobulondonshoreditch Instagram)

Sketch

The light pink plush decor is adequate to tempt anyone and everyone to dine at Sketch. Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are just a few A-listers who have visited the 18th-century townhouse. The upstairs Lecture Room is the place to find the social elite at this Michelin-starred Mayfair haunt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sketch (@sketchlondon) on

(Image credit: sketchlondon Instagram)

The Ivy

Situated at centre London, this place has become known as the go-to location for a celebrity encounter. It has welcomed members of the Royal family and Hollywood royalty through its doors.

In the 90s, Kate Moss and Madonna would frequently choose this space as their party hotspot and ever since, it has gained the attention of other famous celebs. This include Chrissy Teigen who famously visited for its legendary Shepherd’s pie, made of both lamb and beef chop.

A post shared by The Ivy, West Street (@theivywestst) on

(Image credit: theivywestst Instagram)

The Swan

Located on the South Bank, it is attached to Shakespeare’s Globe. It is full of tourist during the day as well as celebs getting a quick lunch. Notable personalities that were spotted at The Swan include Dame Judi Dench, Derren Brown, Jude Law, Mark Rylance and Stephen Fry. Evening is the most prominent time to catch a celebrities.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swan at Shakespeare's Globe (@swan_london) on

(Image credit: swan_london Instagram)

