London Travel: Things To Do And Best Time To Visit The City To Avoid Crowd

London is one city that is highly crowded throughout the year. But there are some months when the city is not so populated. This is one city that stays full of people due to the immense amount of fun activities it offers. This city, with plenty of things to do, can never bore anyone. The capital of England and the United Kingdom is not just known for their Big Ben but for so many more things. From places like the London Eye to Westminister abbey to the legendary River Thames, this city never ceases to amaze people:

When to visit London and things to do in London

London is the perfect city to visit when craving for some change in your life. From nature's beauty to the city's bustling shopping areas, this city has it all. From the delicious food to the best shopping areas, London is one city with a rich history. The city founded by the Romans has become the number one tourist place in Europe. When in London, one must definitely visit the hyde park, Westminister, Camden, London Eye, Soho, Shoreditch, Hampstead Heath, and many more places.

The best time of the year to visit London

This city is always full of people bustling from one spot to another. For all those wanting to see the best of London without bumping into people must visit this city in the month of February. This month is when the city of London is fighting against chilly weather and most people prefer staying indoors or travelling to other places. This is the time of the year when the rates to visit London are the cheapest and one can enjoy the many tourist attractions. Even schoolchildren have a half-term holiday week for sometime during this month. One can come during mid-December for the Christmas lights and markets, or choose January for the shopping sales.

The best time of the year to visit London is during mid-September. This is that time of the year when the weather is dry and calm and the city is not very overcrowded. Summers and the month of August would be a bad time to visit London as that is when the city is busy with tourists. October can be quiet but due to holidays, it tends to get overcrowded.

