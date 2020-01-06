World Chefs Reveal Their Favourite Restaurant Meals Of 2019, Take A Look

There are many cuisines in the world which are yet to be discovered by many people but the world chefs have had it all. Some of the leading chefs got to eat some of the world’s tastiest food and here are some of their best meals in 2019 of which they recommend to try. Take a look.

Atomix, New York

Chef Junghyun Park serves contemporary dishes inspired by Korean cuisine at this small restaurant in Murray Hill, where tasting menus are served at a counter and Floyd Cardoz of Bombay Canteen, Mumbai, said it was his best meal of the year by far.

He also complimented the staff and the overall dish by saying that the staff were very hospitable and gracious and the food was amazing. It was well prepared using Korean techniques and seasoning. The plates were perfectly designed and help in telling the story.

Also read | Seafood Restaurants In India That You Must Pay A Visit If You Haven't Yet

D’Berto, O Grove, Spain

This is a traditional restaurant in Galicia, known for its focus on local seafood and fish. Jose Pizarro, of Pizarro restaurant in London, said that it was his best meal of the year and at entire experience was amazing.

Just by walking around makes one hungry. He also said that the warm approach from Berto and his family makes one feel at home. For Jose, the lobster al ajillo, with plenty of olive oil, chilli and garlic, is something that one must try.

Also read | Dine Like A Star In These Lavish Celebrity-owned Restaurants In The USA

Corte Comedor, Buenos Aires

Chef Wolfgang Puck of Spago in Beverly Hills visited this barbecue restaurant and had the grilled sweetbread and he loved it so much that he went back to the kitchen, talked to the chef-owner, Santiago Garat, and asked for another plate. Though he had gout at the time, it was worth having another attack, it was his best dish of 2019. It’s a very casual restaurant connected to a butcher shop and also they serve what they butcher.

Also read | Things To Do In Kolkata: Casual Dining Restaurants Perfect For Family Lunch In Park Street

MIL Centro, Maras, Peru

This restaurant is located in the north of Cusco. It served the best meal for Kyle Connaughton of the three-Michelin-star SingleThread in Healdsburg, California. He said it’s the restaurant project of Virgilo Martinez at the Moray archaeological site.

He also complimented the meal by saying that it was an amazing meal and an inspiring project. Every bit of food was perfect and delicious. It also had a purpose and the hospitality was so warm and genuine.

Also read | Things To Do In Kochi & Rooftop Restaurants To Visit With Your Friends In Fort Kochi Area