Kochi To Host 22nd India International Seafood Show After 12 Years

Kochi for the first time in 12 years will host the India International Seafood Show (IISS) from February 7 to 9 this year. The Indian International Seafood Show is being organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Kochi, Kerala. The 22nd edition of the show will have over 250 stalls spread over 7,000 square metres.

Read: Food Festivals In Germany: Three Most Fascinating Festivals Celebrated In Germany

IISS in Kochi after 12 years

The seafood show will provide an ideal platform for exporters and importers of marine products to interact under one roof. The show will also provide an opportunity for display and sale of machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredients. The show will have manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, service providers like the logistics and certifying segments and cold chain systems.

Read: Indian Restaurant Owners In Australia Give Free Food To People Affected By Bushfires

The delegations of seafood processors and buyers will attend the annual event in Kochi. Stakeholders from other related sectors representing Indian and foreign firms are also expected to attend the show. Buyer delegations from other countries will also attend the show whose main focus will be in the area of seafood processing. The event will also provide an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to exchange technological ideas and foster business development.

Read: Lilve Ki Sabzi is An Exotic Rajasthani Dish That Every Food Lover Must Try, See Recipe

India International Seafood Show (IISS) is one of the largest Seafood Fairs in Asia. India’s Seafood Industry is one of the leading suppliers of quality seafood to all the major markets of the world. According to the official website of IISS, the Show will highlight India’s commitment towards safe and sustainable seafood production for export. The last date for registration is January 31, 2020. The participants will get an opportunity to meet with top seafood buyers from retail and food service industries, network with wholesalers, distributors, importers, and exporters.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Her Favourite Food Is; She Would Cheat On Her Diet With THESE