Celeb Spotting In New York City Can Be Fun When You Visit THESE Hot Spots

While Hollywood in Los Angeles is a big celebrity spotting destination, New York is another location that is often visited by actors and big-name celebs of the entertainment industry. This is due to the fact that New York is one of the most used shooting locations for Hollywood films. There is always a shoot going on in New York, and it is commonplace to see actors, both when they are on set as well as when they are just hanging out in the city. Here are a few of the best celeb hot spots in New York City.

Celeb Hotspots in New York

Chelsea

Chelsea is a location that is teeming with celebrities. This is due to the fact that Chelsea is where a large concentration of famous celebrities reside. The neighbourhood is located on the west side of the island of Manhattan, south of Hell's Kitchen and north of Greenwich Village. besides the fact that Chelsea has several of the best eateries on the west side of Manhattan, the neighbourhood also has the farmers’ market, which is often visited by celebrities. If you ever decide to visit Chelsea, keep a lookout of celebs such as Harrison Ford and Kate Winslet.

East Village

While East Village may not be the most popular locale at New York, several big-name celebs visit it regularly and many of the city's wealthy citizens reside in the area, including multiple actors. Celebs such as Britney Spears, Amanda Seyfried and Russell Simmons reside in the neighbourhood and call it their home. East Village faces the East River and is bordered by Lower Manhattan and Midtown.

Gramercy Park

Gramercy Park is known as one of the most exclusives locations in all of New York, with very few individuals getting access to enter the park. Only the wealthy elite who reside in the towers around the park are given the key for the gate, and even then, they too have to follow strict rules once inside. Gaining entry into the park is a privilege that many have sought, which is why you will often only find the wealthiest individuals inside, including some popular celebs who live around the area. If you are ever around the park, try to peek through the park's fencing, and you might notice some popular celebs inside.

