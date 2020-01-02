5 Most Exciting Things To Do In New York City For A One-day Trip

One of the biggest cities in the world, New York tops all of our travel buckets. There have been numerous situations where we dream about being the typical New York person running through those busy streets in our fashionable outfits, holding a cup of coffee. New York has been often described as one of the busiest cities in the world. Well, if you are stuck in the city for a day then count it as a blessing. Here is what you must do:

Things to do in New York in one day

1. The Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty is one of the most popular and well-known monuments in the world. You cannot afford to miss this neoclassical statue on your visit to New York at all. So you can probably kick-start your day with a visit to the monument.

2. Eat your breakfast at Central Park

After a historic visit to the Statue Of Liberty, head towards the iconic Central Park. The acres of green blankets across the park will seem worth your time. Take out your mat and hog on some sandwiches as you enjoy the cold breeze touching your cheeks. Central Park is a must-visit for every tourist visiting New York.

3. Head to Grand Central Station

Grand Central Station, also known as Grand Central Terminal, is the world's largest railway station according to the number of platforms. The distinctive feature of the station is the architecture and interior design. The station has also featured in many films and shows and what better than clicking pictures as you learn about this iconic structure.

4. Learn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is one of the most visited museums in the world. It is an extensive collection of artefacts from over millions of works spanning across centuries. The Met holds an extensive collection of African, Asian, Oceanian, Byzantine, and Islamic art.

5. Hold your breath with the breath-taking view from the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is a 102-storey skyscraper and one of the most popular structures in the world. The building is an icon in American history and has been featured in numerous shows and films. The building overlooks some of the most popular tourist attractions in New York city including Pennsylvania Station, Madison Square Garden, Koreatown, and Macy's Herald Square.

