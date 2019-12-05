Christmas In France? Enjoy Your Holiday With A Guide To The Best Cities You Should Visit

If you are thinking to celebrate your Christmas in France, then you have chosen one of the perfect places. There are dozens of Christmas-related activities in France and not to mention the Christmas related markets. It is one of the major celebrations and you can definitely brighten your holiday with a stroke of traditions. Here are some of the best cities to visit in France to make your holidays majestic.

Paris

Paris is one of the must-visit cities in France as it is brightly lit during Christmas. The iconic Eiffel Tower, Marias, and Notre Dame are all major landmarks that are lit during this festive season. The bustling boutique and the ambience add to the festive season. You should ice-skate at the Champ de Mars which is located at the foot of Eiffel Tower. Not to mention the La La Defense, which is known to be one of the largest market town.

Toulouse

If you want to experience the best Christmas in France, Toulouse, you must visit the Chinese Lantern Festival, the event is nothing that you may have explored before. Place du Capitole is one of the great places to shop for gifts, pottery, handmade jewellery and many more things. Make sure you taste the traditional foie grass and cake, which are served locally. You can also take a snap with the giant Father Christmas as you stroll around.

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home

Morzine

As the winter and Christmas season sets in, the city of Morzine lits up. The lights twinkle and sparkle during the festive season. This is one of the cities to visit on France that hosts multiple Santa Clause. You can visit special bars that host Christmas Mega parties. You will get to meet Santa Clause at Towns Square.

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Cookie Recipes That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Montbeliard

You will get in the spirit of Christmas as you visit this place in France. The locals of this city follow a tradition of Wuttermberg during the advent season and hosts a Christmas market. This is one of the best cities in France to shop authentic handicrafts. You can also enjoy the scrumptious delicacies during this season.

ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Lighting Ideas For Small Homes This Festive Season

Strasbourg De Noel

It was known to be the Christmas capital of France and one of the oldest Christmas markets in France. The traditional place is lit and blooming during the Christmas season. You will have the best time meeting the traditional Santa Clause. There are choir groups at every corner singing, and you can even join the groups if you wish to. The highlight of this place is the majestic huge Grand Sapin which is illuminated from the top to the bottom.

ALSO READ | Christmas Delicacy: Here Are 2 Best Christmas Pie Recipes To Try This Year