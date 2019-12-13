Chai In Winter: Relish On The Best Varieties Of Tea At These Chai-points In Bangalore

Bangalore, the city situated in the Southern part of India, has seen an upsurge of infrastructure and population in the last decade. With an elevated standard of living and infrastructure facilities, Bangalore is turning into every man's dream city. While being famous for its craft-beers and nightlife, Bangalore is also known for its tea cafes. Here is a list of places in Bangalore that serve the best chai in the city.

Best chai spots in Bangalore

Infinite Tea Room and Tea Store

Heaven for chai lovers, this tea stall in Bangalore is one of the most famous chai points in the city. This place has some exotic varieties of tea like the Herbal Tea, Kiwi Ice Tea, Masala Chai, among others. Other than being one of the most famous chai points in the city, the place also serves some of the tastiest momos in the city.

Address: 6, ESI Hospital Road HAL 2nd Stage, 100 feet road, Indiranagar, Doopanahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008

Chaipatty Teafe

Situated in the hustle-bustle of Indira Nagar, this chai joint is a posh and exuberant cafe having some vibrant decor and cutesy stools and table. Reportedly, the most popular chai points in the near vicinity serve teas like Kulhad Chai, Masala Chai, Ice Tea, among others. Other than the famous chai the place also serves some scrumptious chicken dishes that every meat lover must try.

Address: 772, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Road, Above Royal Enfield Showroom, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

My Tea House

My Tea House has some of the best therapeutic tea made keeping Ayurveda's wisdom in mind. The chai point reportedly imports special tea from different parts of the world. The place allegedly imports tea from countries like Russia, Ceylon, Taiwan, Vietnam, among others. The cafe is reportedly one of the most loved cafes by the tea lovers.

Address: 4th Phase 7th Block, 293, Outer Ring Rd, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Banashankari, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560085

