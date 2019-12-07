Christmas Celebration: Things To Do In Bangalore For Christmas 2019

Christmas season is finally here, and it's time to get your party outfits out. Christmas is known as the festival of lights, gifts and joy. For the people staying in Bangalore, you have a wide range of options to have a memorable Christmas celebration. The events, parties, shopping, etc are here on the list and all you have to do is make a choice from this list as per your preference.

Here is how you can have a fantastic Christmas celebration in Bangalore

Christmas Menus

If you enjoy parties, then there are some city's top pubs and restaurants that are known for their Christmas Bash. Christmas parties with special cocktails and festival items on the food menu can be enjoyed at pubs and microbreweries like Wyt, Toit and High Ultra Lounge. If you just want to go for dance and music, then you should not forget to check out The Sugar Factor, Skyye Lounge etc.

Christmas Sale

Christmas is that festive season of the year where the shops are generous and as shoppers, you get a chance to refresh your wardrobe. Do not forget to drop in at some of the most popular malls in Bengaluru. Make sure to check out the collection at UB City which is known as India's first luxury mall, and also Orion at Brigade Gateway.

Infant Jesus Shrine

This popular shrine was established in 1971 and is known to attract many tourists from across the world. Located in Viveknagar, numerous miracles have been attributed to the Infant Jesus shrine here. Being here will ensure you some very good time as you can recite prayers here or just step in and admire the architecture and the atmosphere here.

Christmas goodies

Indulge in some Chrismas goodies at All Saints Bakery located at Ashok Nagar. Spoil yourself with some traditional handmade bread, plum cakes sugar doughnuts. Or even Fatima Bakery located at Richmond Town offers a wide range of almond rolls, chocolate sponge cakes and many more options for the sweet-toothed citizens of Bangalore.

