Brothers In Hollywood Like Chris-Liam-Luke And Others That You Might Not Know About

Hollywood is one of the biggest cinema pool around the globe. With numerous actors in that industry, there are also several brothers who work in the same industry. Read to know about brothers like Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth who are in Hollywood.

Brothers in Hollywood

The Afflecks

Ben and Casey Affleck, both are well-known names in the industry. Ben started his career in 1981 with The Dark End of the Streets, while Casey started in 1988 with Lemon Sky. They shared the screen for the first time in Good Will Hunting (1997). Ben has also portrayed superhero, Batman and won accolades for his performance in Argo. Casey won several awards for his acting in Manchester by the Sea, including Academy Award for Best Actor.

The Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes and Joseph Fiennes had excellent resumes in theatres before starting in Hollywood. The elder brother, Ralph appeared in popular films like Schindler’s List and The English Patient, both of which garnered Academy Award nomination. His notable roles are Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, and Gareth Mallory/M in the latest James Bond movies. Joseph is known for his performance as William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love, as well as appearing in the second season of American Horror Story.

The Francos

James and Dave Franco have been seen in several prominent films. James appeared first on Pacific Blue and then got a lead role in Freaks and Geeks. He performance was praised in films like 127 Hours and the Spider-Man trilogy. Dave began with a cameo on 7th Heaven and eventually worked in film such as 21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, and Warm Bodies. Both, along with their mother Betsy, were seen in The Broken Tower, which James wrote and directed.

The Hemsworths

Chris, Liam, and Luke are the three Hemsworth brothers in the industry. Chris become a household name as he plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liam is famous for his role as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise. Luke is the elder brother of the other two and is known for his roles as Nathan Tyson in the TV series Neighbours and as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO sci-fi series Westworld.

