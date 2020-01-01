Check Out 3 Best Ayurvedic Retreats In India To Soothe Your Mind, Body, And Soul

Ayurvedic retreats are nothing short of a paradise for those in search of peaceful places which offer a variety of Ayurvedic health treatments. Ayurvedic retreats generally consist of mediation, yoga centres along with providing its customer's dosha-specific dishes, which are highly nutritious in nature and aids to a plethora of skin, health, and hair benefits.

Going to an Ayurvedic retreat is garnering a lot of attention lately, and it is becoming a to-do-thing in one's bucket list. There is no dearth of world-class Ayurvedic retreats across the globe offering some immensely beneficial Ayurvedic treatments for a healthier you. Among countless Ayurvedic retreats across the globe, take a look at highly popular ones in India.

Somatheeram in Kerala

Located in the beautiful state of Kerala, which is also amongst the top ten paradises of the world by National Geographic Traveler, is the exquisite Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort. The Somathheram Ayurvedic retreat is the world's first Ayurveda Resort, which is highly popular amongst tourists all over the world who visit destinations for health and wellness purpose.

The sole purpose of this Ayurvedic retreat is to offer such therapies and centres which helps in the promotion of good health via Ayurveda. From stress management programmes, body purification therapy to rejuvenation programs, Somatheeram in Trivandrum, Kerala has it all.

Soukya in Bangalore

Soukya Ayurvedic Health and Wellness Centre is the epitome of all Ayurveda treatments you can think of. From detox programmes to yoga centres for weight loss, this 30 acres spread Ayurvedic retreat is a must-visit if you want to rejuvenate your sense and feel relaxed.

The key feature of Soukya is that it is monitored by professional Ayurvedic doctors. Every therapy they offer is medically approved by experts. Very often popular celebrities are spotted at this premium Ayurvedic retreat.

Ananda in the Himalayas

Ananda Ayurveda Spa Resort is located in the breathtaking Himalayan region. Among several other Ayurvedic retreats in India, the Ananda Ayurveda resort is popular due to a variety of reasons. You can avail Ayurveda-tri-dosha therapy, yoga, meditation, and healing therapies which not only relax your body but also the improves mental health. Also, one can enjoy a soothing spa session with a luxurious stay in the stunning villas at the Ananda Ayurveda Spa Resort.

