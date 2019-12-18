Poland: Exploring Krakow To Relishing On Polish Food; Things To Do In The Country

Poland is known as one of the most budget-friendly vacation destinations in Central Europe. The country covers 312,696 square kilometres (120,733 sq. mi) and has a largely temperate seasonal climate. With pocket-friendly airlines and cheap coach connections, Poland has opened wonder gates for travel freaks and vacation destinations. From traditional Gothic cathedrals of Krakow to salt-washed beaches of the Baltic bays, several new tourist spots are revealed to the travellers. Check out some historical destinations in Poland that will help you plan your next vacation in the country.

Things to do in Poland

The old town of Poland – Krakow

Krakow is the second-largest city and one of the oldest towns of Poland. The city is full of stunning architectures, fabulous cuisins, and an arresting history. From the needle-like spires of St Mary’s Basilica to the winding and weaving cobblestone alleyways, to the great Market Square and the half-remaining medieval Town Hall, Krakow of Poland can fascinate any classic lover.

The City of Wisdom – Warsaw

The capital city of Poland is the largest city in Poland. It is also the 8th most-populous capital city in the European Union. Warsaw is famous for its world-class museums, which offer an accessible education on the history of Europe. The town still gives the middle-age vibes. The arduous efforts of the locals in recreating their historic centre just as it was in the Middle Ages, has been called the most ambitious reconstruction project in history.

Binge on Polish food

Beetroot and buckwheat, apples, onions and mushrooms picked fresh from the forest are the beauty of Polish cooking. It often lies in the novel pairings, side dishes and seasonings alongside a meaty hero. Polish soups are well-known for their taste. Zurek (rye sour soup) and barszcz (borscht) are some of the regular and must-try soups from Poland. The variety of fresh and delicious salads is perhaps most impressive, but don’t leave this land without trying zapiekanki – an open-faced sandwich and famous street food.

Get drunk on Polish vodkas

Poland is known for its vodka brewing. You should try clear vodkas, like top-shelf Wyborowa and Belvedere. These vodkas are drunk neat. Wiśniówka is cherry-flavoured, sweet and painfully easy to over-indulge in. More palatable and particularly mixed with apple juice is Żubrówka, a rye-based vodka flavoured with bison grass from Białowieża. Another favourite is Żołądkowa Gorzka, a sweetish, amber-coloured concoction spiced with nutmeg that is allegedly good for the stomach.

Picture Courtesy | Embassy of Poland US