Chennai: Best Places To Celebrate Office Party In The City And Spend An Electrifying Night

Chennai is a city with lots of wonderful hotels, pubs, clubs, resorts, and bars to make people comfortable for a party. This city has many places to party with office colleagues or friends. Most probably all the popular party places are located in the uptown surroundings which also has some good crowd. Enchant yourselves at these party spots in Chennai and have fun and enjoy to your fullest at the office party. So, here are some best places in Chennai that are ideal for an office party-

Best places to celebrate office party in Chennai-

10 Downing Street

This place is one of the fanciest British pubs in the mainland of Chennai. 10 Downing Street also has its outlets spread across different parts of the country. Some of the fascinating things about this pub are the Bollywood night, retro night, Karaoke night, and also ladies’ night. An ideal place for celebration, it offers some mouth-watering dishes with some amazing tequila shots and Jagermeister. This place is also one of the best options to have an office party in Chennai.

Pasha-The Park

Pasha is one of the best nightclubs in the Nungambakkam area of Chennai. It is one of the oldest and wonderful lounges in Chennai to celebrate with your office colleagues. This place not only has a vibrant atmosphere but also a great combination of drinks that makes the lounge a worth visit place. An office party in Chennai at this place can give you an awesome nightlife experience.

Gatsby 2000

This can be the best place for an office party because it never fails to amaze its customers with something new and exciting. To ensure the presence of a proper crowd and a perfect place to have a party, you must head to Gatsby 2000. It is the best place in Chennai for nightclubbing. The ambience, décor, and electrifying music here is a must-experience . They have some amazing Vodkas and Iced Teas.

The Flying Elephant

This amazing nightclub is located in the classy area of Park Hyatt in the Velachery area of Chennai. This place is just an awesome one to party with your office team and enjoy their live music, terrace area, and the amazing playlist of Bollywood as well as Hollywood songs. They mostly have the best list in music like Classic Pop to Retro Rock.

