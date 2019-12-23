Chittorgarh Thali Restaurants: Saffire Garden & Others With Best Foods & Services

Chittorgarh is located in the south-eastern corners of Rajasthan. It is a world heritage site that was previously the capital of Mewar. Being one of the historic places in Rajasthan, the city is known for its rich heritage and evergreen folklore that boosts its glorious royal magnificence and beauty. The land is famous for tasting authentic Rajasthani style cuisine. Chittorgarh's thalis are fresh and spiced to all styles of the cuisines to bring an outburst of flavours in your mouth. Here are some of the best thali restaurants in Chittorgarh you should try, while on the tour to the royal city.

Also Read | Things to do and places to explore at the marvellous Chittorgarh Fort

Also Read | Off to Udaipur? Visit these restaurants to treat yourself with authentic Rajasthani Thali

Best Thali restaurants in Chittorgarh

Manuhar Dining Hall

Manuhar Dining Hall is located at the center of the city, at M Raj Mall, Pratap Nagar chouraha, Chittorgarh. The restaurant is a local dining spot serving lip-smacking thalis. The restaurant is one of the top choices when it comes to good food and prompt service.

Saffire Garden Restaurant

Saffire Garden Restaurant is a garden restaurant serving one of the best thali restaurants in Chittorgarh. One can sit at tables on the small, tree-shaded lawn or inside the air-conditioned room at the back. They serve a variety of standard and tasty Indian thalis.

Chokhi Dhani Garden Family Restaurant

Besides being famous for best thalis in Chittogargh, the family restaurant is known for its homely vibes. This fan-cooled roadside dhaba with extra seating in the back offers a variety of vegetarian dishes. The filling thalis are inspired by the northern and southern part of India.

Also Read | Thali in Mumbai: Best and famous thali serving restaurants in Mumbai

Also Read | Thalipeeth recipe: Easiest way to cook Maharashtrian thalipeeth