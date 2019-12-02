Christmas Travel Gift Ideas For A Globetrotter On Your Friend-list

Christmas is right around the corner and people are going crazy with the party planning. Secret Santa and celebrating Christmas with their family is all one needs. But with the festival so close, do you have all your gifts in the bag? If you want to gift something for your friend who is a globetrotter, here are a few Christmas gift ideas for them.

Christmas Travel Gift Ideas for Globetrotters

The Carry On

A carry-on bag is an amazing gift idea. One can easily personalise this gift by customising it according to their own likes and dislikes. One can pick the colour, add a name tag, get a sticker or pick one from the many options available.

Sleep Mask

A sleep mask is another great choice. As a frequent traveller, it often gets difficult to catch a good sleep with the constant changing of places and time-zones. A sleep mask will help tune out the light and might make it easier to fall asleep.

Planner

When travelling, the very first and most crucial step is to make a plan. Things like where to stay, what to do and more are some things that can be easily planned in advance. It is important to have a planner to keep track of all of it.

Travel Steamer

A travel steamer is one of the most useful travel hacks. The travellers are almost always on the go and may never have enough time to take care of their clothes all the time and that is where the travel steamer comes in the picture.

Holdall

A holdall is a bag that is slightly smaller than travel bags but is spacious enough to hold all the necessary things. Even these bags can be personalised easily with basic customisations. It is a necessary gift as it is important for globetrotters to travel light.

Travel Jewellery Box

A travel jewellery box is a purposeful gift. When one is travelling, it is difficult to keep track of all the jewellery and it becomes much easier when it is simply placed all together in a box.

Instant Camera

An instant camera is another amazing gift idea. Of course, the globetrotter will carry their own cameras for making memories but because of the instant camera’s ability to print the photo at the exact moment, it makes for a useful gift.

