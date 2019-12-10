Churches In Panaji You Must Visit To Celebrate Christmas On A Memorable Note

Goa is known for its sprawling white-sand beaches, delicious seafood, flea markets and more. But one of the amazing things about Goa is its churches. The state capital of Goa initially named as Panjim by the Portuguese is peaceful and laid back. The city has concrete structures, red titled roof, and churches. Panjim is a city worth popping into to explore the beautiful scenes and here we have listed some of the famous churches of the town.

Church Of Our Lady Of Immaculate Conception

Built initially as a small chapel in 1541, it was replaced by a much larger church in 1609. The church is located at a port in Panaji. The zigzag staircase was added in the 18th century when the second largest bell in Goa was also added to the bell tower in the church. The interiors of the church are impressive and the main altar is dedicated to Mary. Reportedly, the church is the first church of Goa.

Basilica De Bom Jesus

The church is located in Old Goa and is considered as one of the best examples of Baroque architecture in our country. Built almost 400 years ago, the church is located in Old Goa and is considered to be one of the best examples of Baroque architecture in India. One of the oldest churches in India, the flooring of the church is marble inlaid with precious stones.

One of the oldest and most famous churches of Goa, it was built to commemorate the victory of the Portuguese ruler, Afonso de Albuquerque over a Muslim army. The church was completed in 1619 and consecrated in 1640. There is a bell inside the church which is known as the Golden Bell. It is also believed that the church is a site of a miracle after a vision of Christ appeared in the year 1919.

