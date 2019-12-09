Churches To Visit In Mysore During Upcoming Christmas Vacation

Mysore or Mysuru is such a place which attracts the attention of thousands of tourists every year. Popularly known as Karnataka’s 'Cultural Capital', the city is known for its tradition and culture. The famous tourist's spots in the city include sites, monuments, museums, forts, temples, mosques, churches, and zoos. But to make your journey more enjoyable here we have listed Mysore’s favourite and most famous church places.

ALSO READ: List Of Best Street Food Items In Holy City Of Varanasi To Eat

St. Philomena’s Church

The church was built in 1956 and is considered as one of the country’s largest churches. Built-in Gothic style with beautiful stained glass windows and lofty towers, the church is a lovely place not to miss. The church was designed by Reverend Rene Feige and is located at Lourdes Nagar, Ashoka Road, Lashkar Mohalla Mysuru.

St. Anthony’s Shrine

The origin of the church can be traced back to the discovery of St. Anthony’s 13-and-a-half-foot-high statue. It is said that St. Anthony of Padua, known as the Miracle Worker, performed miraculous healing and prosperity achievements. St. Anthony’s Shrine is a beautiful attraction for both the devotee and the traveller.

Infant Jesus Church

Infant Jesus Church in Mysore owes its existence to an initiative of the Syro-Malabar community. Once you walk inside the Infant Jesus Church in Mysore, you will realize that the central hall is shaped like an octagon. Also, on the walls, you will see 13 sigils embedded into the tinted glass.

ALSO READ: Manali: Know Popular Restaurants That Offer Finger-licking Dishes

St. Bartholomew’s Cathedral

Standing in the midst of a serene neighbourhood, this cathedral is the oldest one in the city. The bell tower in its courtyard contains a bell that was cast in France in the 17th century. It was established to serve the European officers’ Christian congregation under the service of Mysore Maharaja and Mysore’s British resident.

Wesley Cathedral

As per the study, this 148-year-old cathedral was built by the members of the Wesleyan Missionaries Society. Reportedly, the construction of the church started in the year 1868 and renovated in 1906. The hills and meadows around it make it one of Mysore's best places to visit.

ALSO READ: Sao Paulo: Top Five Tourist Attractions In The City That Are A Must-visit

ALSO READ: Travel Visa-free In These Best Destinations Around The World