Coronavirus Lockdown: Here Is A Virtual Tour Of London Photos For Travel Lovers

Travel

Miss travelling during Coronavirus lockdown? Take a virtual trip of London through these photos and explore the beauty of the city and its places to visit

coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3, in India and travelling abroad has also stopped. This has left many travel lovers wondering when the lockdown will get over and when they will get to travel their favourite destinations again. Here are some pictures of London that you can enjoy while you spend your time in Coronavirus lockdown. This virtual tour will keep you safe and will also make you happy as you will feel like you are travelling. 

Virtual tour of London you can enjoy during Coronavirus lockdown

Festive igloo by the Thames

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌎 EarthPix 🌎 (@earthpix) on

 The Big Ben

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🌎 EarthPix 🌎 (@earthpix) on

 The Tower Bridge

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BEAUTIFUL DESTINATIONS (@beautifuldestinations) on

Thames River in London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BEAUTIFUL DESTINATIONS (@beautifuldestinations) on

 The Big Eye London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Lady in London (@aladyinlondon) on

 Stately home in London

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Lady in London (@aladyinlondon) on

Westminster

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A Lady in London (@aladyinlondon) on

 Top Of The London Eye

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carla Oake (@itsoaklikethetreewithane) on

 Top Of The London Eye

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonathan Aciego (@jonathan_a2) on

Buckingham Palace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aafrin Fathima (@aafrinfathima) on

 Westminster Cathedral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Travel Photography (@travel_ph0t00) on

Piccadilly Circus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Josh Collins (@joshcollins) on

Hyde Park 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharmadean Reid (@sharmadeanreid) on

Greenwich

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by eduardoposch (@eduardoposch) on

 

