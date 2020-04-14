Sonam Kapoor’s Craving For Pani Puri Is Literally All Of Us In The Coronavirus Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor is currently social distancing with her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, Sonam Kapoor is making the most of her quarantine phase, being at her productive best. From turning hairstylist to husband Anand or giving tips to remove nail polish at home and also share some pictures from her earlier photoshoots, Sonam Kapoor is doing it all amidst her coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a quirky post which everyone would relate to in this ongoing lockdown phase.

Sonam Kapoor shared a relatable GIF on her social media

Sonam Kapoor shared a fun GIF from her film Aisha wherein she can be seen on a shopping spree and is all geared up to swipe her card. However, it was her caption which was truly hilarious. The GIF saw the message, 'Me: Spending all my money on chaat after lockdown' written on it.

Sonam Kapoor then captioned the video by saying that 'Pani Puri I'm coming for you'. Everyone who is craving for the yummy street food amidst the coronavirus lockdown will surely relate with Sonam Kapoor's post. Check out Sonam Kapoor's super relatable post amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Sonam Kapoor explored her baking skills during her coronavirus lockdown

Sonam Kapoor is currently making her coronavirus lockdown super productive. Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake that she had baked. The Delhi 6 actor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja was also in awe of her cooking skills.

The actor also revealed on her caption that she had prepared a chocolate walnut cake. On the work front, it has been rumoured that Sonam will be seen in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial movie Blind and will reportedly start working on it after the coronavirus lockdown. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

