Resorts In Delhi To Spend A Quality Time With Your Loved One This Valentine's Day 2020

Valentine's Day, February 14, is celebrated as the day of love. Couple show extra love to their partner during the whole Valentine’s week, which consists of different days such as rose day, hug day, kiss day and others. If you live in Delhi and are looking to find a couple of friendly places to spend your Valentine's Day, here are a few places.

Couple friendly Resorts in Delhi

Botanix Nature Resort

As the name suggests, Botanix Nature Resort is one of the best nature resort near Delhi. It is situated on the foothills of the Aravalli Hills, on the edge of the Damdama Lake, it is an adventure camp cum farm resort. A nature-loving couple will surely enjoy here.

ITC Grand Bharat

Among the top and luxurious resort near Delhi, is ITC Grand Bharat. It is a grand choice with provides sophisticated time and you can pamper yourself and your loved one. With amusing amenities, the place is known for its world-class hospitality. It has its own spa, Ayurvedic detox place and a signature golf course. The lavish place might be high on the budget but it would give an elegant and rich trip.

Neemrana Fort Palace

Situated around 119 km from Delhi, Neemrana Fort Place is built in a centuries-old historic fort. It is a 15th-century heritage resort that has seven luxurious palace wings built over 14 layers tiered into a hill across 6 acres of garden-palace. You along with partner can spend some quality time in hanging gardens or enjoy the spa.

Surjivan Resort

The resort is located at close proximity from Delhi, which plays the biggest role in making it one of the best resorts for a picnic. Surjivan Resort has a village-like set up with thatched roofs and clay walls with all the amenities. This place is wonderful for a night's stay