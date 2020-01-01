4 Most Beautiful Resorts In Malvan That You Must Visit At Least Once

Considered to be one of the most popular fishing port towns, Malvan is a beautiful place located in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Surrounded by pristine beaches, refreshing environments, and beautiful landscapes, Malvan is also known for its resorts. From serving mouth-watering seafood and wrapped with modern luxuries, here are some of the best resorts in Malvan.

Best Malvan resorts

Tian Beach Resort

Location: Chivla Beach, Dhuriwada, Malvan, Maharashtra

Situated along the Chivla beach of Malvan, Tian Beach Resort is one of the best resorts of Malvan. With a handful of double-bedded spacious cottages, this resort is heavily influenced by the Goan architecture.

The resort is aesthetically designed with all the amenities to ensure your peaceful stay during your vacation in this paradise. Do not miss the authentic cuisine the place has got to offer.

Fantasea Beach Resort

Location: Tarkarli Devbag Rd, Devbag

This is one of the best resorts in Malvan situated along the beautiful Tarkarli beach. You will get to experience some breathtaking views of the ocean.

If you want to stay in traditional Konkani style, then head to this place. It has spacious interiors and cottages and all the rooms are fully furnished.

Shyam Sundar Beach Resort

Location: Devbag Sangam Road, Devbag

This is one of the famous Malvan resorts that is located near Tarkarli beach. This resort is known for its lovely ambience and lip-smacking food.

If you are looking for a quick weekend getaway or a long vacation, Shyam Sundar Beach Resort is one such place that will offer you some spectacular experience. You can engage yourself in various activities like scuba diving and snorkelling.

Blue Sea Resort

Location: Near Tarkarli Sai Mandir, Malvan Taluka, Tarkarli, Maharashtra

One of the renowned beach resorts in Malvan, this resort will offer you ideal accommodation for family members, solo travellers and couples alike. Located in a quiet area of Malvan, the rooms are decorated in traditional Konkani style with intricate designs. If you want to taste pure Konkani cuisine then head to this place. Apart from the delicious food, the place will offer you some panoramic views with tall trees in the background.

