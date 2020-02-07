Valentine's Day 2020: Perfect Date Ideas For Adventure Lovers

Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner. You must be planning loads of surprises and gourmet chocolates for your better-half. There are couples who wish to spend the day by going for a romantic dinner date while other couples just plan to binge-watch their favourite romantic movies. However, there are some fun-loving couples who do not wish to spend their Valentine's Day in the old-boring cliched way. Here are some ideas if you and your partner love adventures.

Water Sports

Water sports range from doing it independently, dual or a big group. This Valentine's Day, enjoy water sports like windsurfing, kneeboarding to deep sea-diving with your better half. Plan a date with fresh air, beautiful views, physical activity with a bit of adventure, and let it just be the two of you, disconnected from the hustle and bustle of your everyday lives.

Snowshoeing and cross-country skiing

If you and your partner are fans of the winters, snow and ice, then snowshoeing and cross country skiing is the ideal date plan to spend your Valentine's Day. Trillium Lake in Oregon has great scenery in the Northwest, while the Trapp Family Lodge in Vermont has the largest system of groomed and backcountry trails in Stowe, VT. Glacier hiking and ice-climbing are other cool options you can pick for an adventurous Valentine's Day with your loved one.

Hot-air balloon ride

If you are looking for an adventurous date, you can opt for hot air balloon rides. The early wake-up call may not sound so dreamy, but gliding over towns and towering mountains on a hot air balloon ride can be a romantic break.

Desert sports

If you want to keep your date a little humid, go for a desert safari. You can also try ATV biking, dune bashing, camel safari. And you can end the day with some relaxation, by camping under the stars, enjoying the windy weather. Dubai is a paradise for adventure-sports enthusiasts.

Jungle Safari

Disconnect yourself from the chaos of the city and opt for a jungle safari to connect with nature. Book a jungle safari and reminisce the calm vibe with your partner. Enjoy your silent dinner in the woods and get back to relax mode at your treehouse rooms.

Image Source - Unsplash by Steven Wilcox

