Dubai, The Best Destination For Holiday And Here Is The List Of Best Food Places There

Dubai is one of the most popular cities and the largest one in the United Arab Emirates. This popular tourist destination for people from all over the world is also famous for its contemporary structures. As there is a large number of travelers and visitors in this city, restaurants have been doing their finest to serve hungry visitors with tasty and memorable food. Hence, if you are planning to visit Dubai, here is a list of the best places to have food in the city.

Also read | Romantic Places In Jamaica That Are Ideal For An Escapade With Your Loved One

Best places to have tasty food in Dubai

Pierchic

One can experience the best seafood dishes at Perchic in Dubai. At this place, you can get a beautiful view of the well-known Arabian Gulf with the majestic Burj Al Dubai in the background. Mainly people visit this place to have the tastiest seafood prepared by the best chefs. Every bite of the food will make you have more of their dishes.

Timings: 12 PM to 3 PM, 6:00 to 11 PM and 12 PM to 4 PM, 6:300 to 11 PM on Fridays

Location: Al Qasr Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah

Also read | Dubai: Free Things To Do In Dubai To Experience The Over-the-top Luxury

La Petite Maison

One of the best restaurants in Dubai, La Petite Maison is originated from France and hence it has the best French cuisine. The menu also contains some of the best dishes of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. This restaurant also serves some of the best and impressive wines.

Timings: 12 PM to 3:30 PM, 7 PM to 11:30 PM

Location: Gate Village No. 8, Dubai International Financial Center

Zuma

If you are searching for high-quality Japanese food in Dubai, Zuma gives you a lavish experience of the freshest sushi, tempura, wagyu steaks and treats cooked on the robata grill. The ambiance and elegance of the designer restaurant make it encouraging customers to visit this place. Zuma also has a private dining area.

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday 12:00 PM to 1:00 AM, Thursday and Friday 12:00 PM to 2:00 AM

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village 6, Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC

Also read | Dubai Travel: Places Which Are A Must Visit In This Gulf City

Armani/Amal

Armani restaurant chefs are trained to practice and try traditional Indian cooking techniques to cook food. Everything here is cooked fresh in the kitchen with various sauces and spice mixes at the back of the house and offers an authentic taste. The North Indian style of cooking and the contemporary design of the place makes the customer delightful.

Timings: 7:00 PM – 11 PM

Location: Armani Hotel Dubai, 3rd Floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai

Also read | Churches In Kochi That Are A Must-visit During This Holiday Season